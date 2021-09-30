US Army awards new contracts for latest night vision goggles

The U.S. Army announced it has reached new agreements with Elbit Systems of America LLC and L3Harris Technologies to produce its futuristic night vision goggles.

According to Elbit Systems, its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America LLC, was awarded a second production order in the amount of approximately $54 million to supply Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (“ENVG-B”) systems, provide spare parts, logistics support and test equipment for the U.S. Army.

The order will be executed in Roanoke, Virginia and will be supplied through February 2023.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In addition, L3Harris Technologies also said that it had been awarded a $ 100 million order for the ENVG-B system by the U.S. Army.

This marks the second delivery order L3Harris has received from the U.S. Army for the ENVG-B Program of Record (POR), which has a total value of $442 million. Since 2018, L3Harris has delivered more than 6,000 ENVG-B systems to the Army as part of both the POR and Directed Requirements contracts.

The ENVG-B increases the Warfighter’s lethality, mobility, and situational awareness through innovative and state of the art capabilities, such as:

A dual tubed binocular system for improved situational awareness and depth perception.

Higher resolution, white phosphor tubes instead of the traditional green providing better contrast.

A fused thermal imager for better target recognition in degraded visual environments (dust, smoke, zero illumination, subterranean, etc.)

Inclusion of augmented reality aspects from the Nett Warrior display.

Wireless interconnectivity with the Family of Weapon Sight-Individual, (FWS-I) displaying the weapon site reticule in the ENVG-B allowing Soldiers to accurately engage without shouldering the weapon.

The ENVG-B delivers imagery and data from the battlefield directly to the soldier’s eye. The complete system will interface with the Army’s family of weapon sights, while enhancing interoperability and data sharing.