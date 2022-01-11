US Army asking industry for 155mm cannon systems

The U.S. Army is asking industry for 155mm cannon systems that could be integrated into the M109A7 Self Propelled Howitzer (SPH), according to a recently published request for information.

In a Jan. 11 notice posted on U.S. government’s main contracting website, the U.S. Army announced the Government is interested in exploring cannon designs and associated cannon sealing/primer/propellant for a high impulse, incremental/multiple zone system with a highly reliable ignition train that is compatible with NATO munitions.

This effort will be to find a potential source(s) from the respondents who are capable of supplying a 155mm cannon and breech system, according to a request for information released on Tuesday.

The M109A7 is the latest howitzer in the BAE Systems M109 family of vehicles, the primary indirect fire support system for armored brigade combat teams (ABCT). The Paladin is more lethal now than ever. Many enhancements have been made to better enable the Troopers who operate them on the battlefield.

The advanced version of the M109 howitzer uses the existing main armament and cab structure of a Paladin M109A6, and replaces the vehicle’s chassis components with modem components common to the Bradley vehicle. The improved chassis structure provides greater survivability and commonality with the existing systems in the ABCT, reducing operational sustainability costs by replacing obsolete components.