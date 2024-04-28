Ukrainian trainer aircraft shoots down Russian spy drone

A Ukrainian Yak-52 two-seat primary trainer aircraft intercepted and safely shot down a Russian Orlan reconnaissance drone over the southern region of Ukraine, Militarnyi reported.

The incident, captured on video, showcases the Yak-52 circling above the descending drone after it brought it down with precision marksmanship.

The Yak-52, initially designed as a sport and training aircraft, lacks conventional armaments and sighting systems. Yet, armed with nothing more than a rifle, the aircraft’s second crew member demonstrated remarkable skill in accurately targeting and disabling the spy drone.

With a maximum speed of 470 kilometers per hour and a flight endurance of up to 2.5 hours, the Yak-52 combines agility and endurance, making it well-suited for intercepting and tracking drones at relatively low speeds. Despite its primary role as a training platform, the Yak-52’s versatility and maneuverability proved instrumental in countering aerial threats.

Developed with design elements reminiscent of early Soviet postwar fighters, including a tandem cockpit layout and tricycle landing gear, the Yak-52 boasts a fuel and oil system capable of sustaining inverted flight for up to two minutes. These features, combined with its robust construction and efficient propulsion system, enable the Yak-52 to navigate diverse operational environments with ease.

While originally conceived as a training aircraft, the Yak-52’s adaptability and combat effectiveness have been demonstrated in various roles, exemplified by its recent interception of the Russian spy drone.