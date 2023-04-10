Tuesday, April 11, 2023
type here...

Ukrainians destroy Russian anti-aircraft missiles with precision strike

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian drone has dropped grenades into a trench where Russian troops stored short-range, man-portable air defense (MANPAD) systems.

According to Militarnyi news agency, Russian MANPADs were discovered and destroyed by soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“These weapons were intended to counter Ukrainian aviation operating on the front line. MANPADS are used by infantry to engage aircraft, helicopters, or drones on the battlefield or in nearby areas,” the media report says.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

After the explosion of one of the grenades dropped by a Ukrainian drone, one of the MANPADS missiles’ solid fuel engines caught fire, and the missile even moved forward on the ground by several meters.

The burning of the first missile led to igniting the second missile, which was nearby, the agency reported.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the executive editor of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant READ MORE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine