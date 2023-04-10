Ukrainians destroy Russian anti-aircraft missiles with precision strike

Ukrainian drone has dropped grenades into a trench where Russian troops stored short-range, man-portable air defense (MANPAD) systems.

According to Militarnyi news agency, Russian MANPADs were discovered and destroyed by soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“These weapons were intended to counter Ukrainian aviation operating on the front line. MANPADS are used by infantry to engage aircraft, helicopters, or drones on the battlefield or in nearby areas,” the media report says.

After the explosion of one of the grenades dropped by a Ukrainian drone, one of the MANPADS missiles’ solid fuel engines caught fire, and the missile even moved forward on the ground by several meters.

The burning of the first missile led to igniting the second missile, which was nearby, the agency reported.