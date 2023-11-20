Ukrainian troops receive 3D-printed drones from Germany

The Ukrainian armed forces have reportedly received a 3D-printed long-range unmanned aircraft from Germany.

As part of the aid from an American-Ukrainian NGO and Germany’s Donaustahl GmbH, Ukrainian troops have received several Titan Falcon 3D printable long-range drones.

Already, three of these advanced drones have been manufactured, all generously donated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Two units are currently undergoing rigorous testing within Ukraine’s operational landscapes, showcasing their adaptability and robustness in diverse terrains.

The Titan Falcon boasts remarkable specifications, including an impressive flight endurance of up to 6 hours and an operational range extending to 400 kilometers. Equipped with an FPV camera for real-time surveillance, its adaptable design also allows for the installation of a 2.5-inch lens camera, enhancing its reconnaissance capabilities.

Notably, Titan Dynamics Inc., the innovation start-up behind these cutting-edge UAVs, has dedicated its expertise to developing 3D printable fixed-wing and Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft. Their primary focus lies in optimizing efficiency, maximizing utility, and extending the long-range capabilities of UAVs while minimizing production costs.