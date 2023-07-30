Sunday, July 30, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian special forces destroyed Russian Giatsint-S self-propelled gun

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Soldiers of the Alpha stand-alone sub-unit of Ukraine’s special forces within the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have destroyed a Russian 2S5 Giatsint-S 152mm self-propelled gun.

The Giatsint-S self-propelled field gun was reportedly destroyed by Ukrainian special forces in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Based on the open-source information, the Dutch-based team of researchers is confident that Russia lost at least 36 2S5 Giatsint-S guns. The OSINT specialists from the Oryx team noted that Ukrainian forces captured 6 Russian artillery systems.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The 2S5 is a Soviet-era 152 mm self-propelled gun capable of firing low-yield nuclear projectiles. The howitzer entered service with the Soviet Army in 1976. Production commenced during the same year and ceased in the early 1990s.

The heavy artillery system is armed with 2A37 cannon, which can fire firing conventional ammunition at a maximum range of 28,4 km and HE projectiles with an advanced aerodynamic form at a maximum range of 37 km.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Army deploys fake Russian military vehicles to Germany

Dylan Malyasov -
The U.S. Army has reportedly deployed its training vehicles to Germany. The new surrogate vehicles, modified to resemble Russian-made military vehicles, were spotted at the...

North Korea unveils giant new underwater drone

Maritime Security

Australia selects Redback as next fighting vehicle

Army

Ukrainian troops blow up Russian “heavy flamethrower” with kamikaze drone

Army

Ukraine showcases “nightmare” of Russian capital

Aviation

Ukrainian forces blow up Russian Buk missile system

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog