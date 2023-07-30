Ukrainian special forces destroyed Russian Giatsint-S self-propelled gun

Soldiers of the Alpha stand-alone sub-unit of Ukraine’s special forces within the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have destroyed a Russian 2S5 Giatsint-S 152mm self-propelled gun.

The Giatsint-S self-propelled field gun was reportedly destroyed by Ukrainian special forces in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Based on the open-source information, the Dutch-based team of researchers is confident that Russia lost at least 36 2S5 Giatsint-S guns. The OSINT specialists from the Oryx team noted that Ukrainian forces captured 6 Russian artillery systems.

The 2S5 is a Soviet-era 152 mm self-propelled gun capable of firing low-yield nuclear projectiles. The howitzer entered service with the Soviet Army in 1976. Production commenced during the same year and ceased in the early 1990s.

The heavy artillery system is armed with 2A37 cannon, which can fire firing conventional ammunition at a maximum range of 28,4 km and HE projectiles with an advanced aerodynamic form at a maximum range of 37 km.