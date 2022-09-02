Ukrainian Soldiers shot down rare Russian unmanned aircraft

The Ukrainian Army released footage on Friday purporting to show the wreckage of a downed Russian unmanned aerial vehicle.

The Army said in a statement that it is a rare Kartograf drone.

“On September 2, at about 09.00, in the sky over the Mykolaiv region, an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force shot down the Russian drone “Kartograf”, which is part of the Ptero family of multi-purpose unmanned systems,” the statement said.

The Kartograf is one of the most secret drones using the Russian Armed forces.

A spy drone looks similar to the aircraft of the Orlan family, but it has differences: a camera with 12 lenses and fitted with a twin tail.

The unmanned aerial system was secretly developed for the needs of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation and was used by Russia in the war in the Donbas, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Syria. Little is known about the drone as Russia has not disclosed information about the device, though several of them have been shot down by the Ukrainian forces and Syrian rebels.