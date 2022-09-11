Sunday, September 11, 2022
Ukrainian Soldiers seize modern weapons from Russians

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian Forces have seized hundreds of combat vehicles, artillery and ammunition from the Russian army.

Hundreds of abandoned military vehicles and bodies mark the path of Russian retreat in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region. Russia’s front-line troops have fled their positions as Ukrainian soldiers on Saturday forged ahead with a blitzkrieg to liberate occupied territories.

According to the statement, Ukrainian troops had abandoned modern Russian Zanos multiple grenade launchers, RPG-30 anti-tank rocket launchers, RShG-2 assault grenade weapons and Kornet man-portable anti-tank guided missiles.

Among the weapons seized was also a 9K38 Igla man-portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile (SAM) system.

Russia’s Defence Ministry has confirmed that it was pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week.

The news came after days of apparent advances by Ukraine south of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, in what could become the biggest battlefield success for the Ukrainian force.

