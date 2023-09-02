Saturday, September 2, 2023
Ukrainian soldiers burnt Russia’s tank column

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian forces destroyed an entire column of Russian tanks in the Luhansk region.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker open-source intelligence group posted images of burning out Russian tanks.

“A rather uncommon Russian T-90A and a T-72B-series tank were destroyed by the Ukrainian army,” OSINT group said on Twitter.

Russian forces are visually confirmed to have lost thousands of main battle tanks since its all-out invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

The Oryx open-source intelligence site, which has been compiling photo and video evidence of material losses on both sides of the conflict, reports that 2280 Russian tanks are now visually confirmed to have been destroyed in Ukraine.

Although Russian storage facilities house larger numbers of the more modern T-72 and T-80 tanks, challenges related to refurbishing these tanks further impede their reintegration at the frontline. Experts estimate that only 60-90 vehicles can be restored each month, compared to Russia’s monthly tank losses of approximately 100.

There is also a paucity of imported electronics due to international sanctions, meaning the latest modification of the T-72 tank was not equipped with advanced French-made thermal imaging systems, but with inferior Russian alternatives.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

