Ukrainian soldiers adding extra protection to their Leopard 2 tanks

Ukrainian Soldiers are adding extra protection to their Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks in the form of Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA).

The adding kit includes slightly improved armor protection with ERA blosks and rubber built-in armor plates.

The front hull, tank sides, and turret roof are protected with added ERA kits. The explosive reactive armor consists of nose module and side skirts installed on the tank hull, as well as modular sections placed along the outer perimeter of the front and side parts of the turret, and containers installed on the turret roof.

The Leopard 2’s battlefield survivability reportedly is increased by 2 times against shaped-charge rounds and FVP drones attacks.

Here’s Ukrainian Leopard 2A4 tank with Kontakt-1 ERA. pic.twitter.com/jkeRIzBguq — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 1, 2023

Meanwhile, OSINT expert Ronkainen noted that it is a Canadian-supplied Leopard 2A4 CAN tank that is fitted with Thales’ RODVE-D driver thermal vision module on the glacis.