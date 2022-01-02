Ukrainian new anti-tank missile gets direct hit on pro-Russian rebels

Ukrainian Soldiers targeted a military truck that had been carrying Russian-backed separatists.

The story was first reported by Militarnyi, which cited volunteer Oleksandr Karpyuk, who said that the Ukrainian-made anti-tank missile direct hit an enemy target 3,4 miles (5.6km) away.

Volunteer also shares dramatic video showing the moment of attack on the enemy military truck.

“Javelins are not the only ones. Meet Stugna-P [Ukrainian anti-tank missile system]. In the video, two objects are worth noting, Stugna-P and the Ural truck” – says Oleksandr Karpyuk to the video.

According to the volunteer, the distance between the anti-tank complex and the truck of was 3,4 miles (5600 meters).

Ukrainian Stugna-P, also known as Skif in export modification, is a modern anti-tank missile system developed by Kyiv-based LUCH design bureau to destroy manpower and stationary and mobile modern armored targets with combined, carried, or monolithic armor including ERA (explosive reactive armor) and also pinpoint targets like weapon emplacements, lightly armored objects and hovered helicopters at any time of day or night.

The laser-guided system has a range of 5800 meters and can penetrate armor up to 1100 millimeters thickness.