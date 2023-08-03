Thursday, August 3, 2023
Ukrainian military receives Polish-made armored vehicles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
The Ukrainian Army recently received its first eight-wheel-drive Rosomak armored modular vehicles from Poland, the Ukrainian OperativnoZSU Telegram channel reported Thursday.

According to the Ukrainian OperativnoZSU Telegram channel, the 44th Mechanized Brigade has received Polish-made armored vehicles equipped with Hitfist turrets.

The Rosomak is an armored personnel carrier, a Polish variant of the Patria eight-wheel drive armored vehicle. It is manufactured by the state-owned Rosomak S.A., a military-vehicle plant based in Siemianowice Slaskie, in Poland’s southwestern part.

Ukraine repotedly has acquired 200 Rosomak armored modular vehicles and self-propelled 120mm RAK mortar vehicles.

In its combat version, the Rosomak can accommodate a crew of three, plus eight troops. The variants include Oto Melara Hitfist-30P gun turret-powered IFV, Rosomak-M1M IFV variant modified for war in Afghanistan, Rosomak-M3 APC, Rosomak-WEM armoured ambulance, Spike anti-tank guided missile equipped Rosomak-S APC, command vehicle for battalion commander, as well as the Rosomak-Lowcza mobile air-defence vehicle.

