Ukrainian military holds first round of armed ground robots demo

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have held an industry demonstration of a variety of possible robotic combat vehicles to help Ukraine’s military evaluate unmanned vehicle integration into their ground formations.

As Armyinform reported, at one of the military training grounds, Ukrainian private companies KB Robotics (Kyiv), Infocom Ltd (Zaporozhye) and the Lviv-based Roboneers showcased its new robotic platforms.

The joint work of the military and industry teams was coordinated by the commander of the airborne assault forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Yevgeny Moysyuk. The purpose of the demo is to check the capabilities of robotic platforms and UAVs, declared by manufacturers.

”The best option for the troops is a universal robotic platform, on which weapon systems could be placed, if necessary, remove it and use it as a vehicle, or quickly convert it to perform other tasks,” said Moisyuk.

Ukraine considers modern robotic systems as one of the stages of modernization of its armed forces, but the future of the program remains uncertain due to the absence of funding.