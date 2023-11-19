Ukrainian HIMARS destroys Russian Pantsir air defense system

Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance identified and targeted a Russian Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system in the Kahovskiy district of the Kherson region, resulting in a massive fireball that obliterated the $15 million defense apparatus.

Utilizing intelligence gathered by Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance in the Kherson region’s Kahovskiy district, the presence of the Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system was confirmed. Following the transmission of target coordinates, the Ukrainian HIMARS high-mobility artillery rocket system swiftly and accurately engaged the hostile target, rendering the enemy defenseless in this sector.

Footage released by the Ukrainian military vividly captures the final moments of the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun missile system, culminating in a dramatic explosion that signifies the system’s destruction.

According to monitoring project Oryx, the Ukrainian Defense Forces last neutralized a Russian Pantsir-S1 system at the beginning of May 2023, near Bahmut.

The Pantsir-S1 stands as a formidable truck-mounted road-mobile air defense system armed with command-guided surface-to-air missiles and twin-barrel 30mm automatic cannons.

Equipped with onboard radar and long-range infrared sensors, it is designed to detect and track various threats as fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles, and even artillery rockets.