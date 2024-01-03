Ukrainian troops burned up Russian BUK air defense system

The 14th Separate Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces recently released drone footage capturing the moment they destroyed a BUK missile system in the occupied city of Donetsk.

“This marks the fifth BUK air defense system taken down by this regiment in the past two weeks,” military sources confirmed.

The precision targeting and subsequent detonation of the weaponry payload resulted in the complete destruction of the BUK combat vehicle.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The BUK missile system, codenamed SA-11 Gadfly by NATO, stands as a mobile medium-range surface-to-air missile system engineered by Russia to protect field troops and logistical installations against aerial threats. Its multifaceted capabilities encompass countering a spectrum of airborne targets, from tactical and strategic aircraft to cruise missiles, helicopters, and other aerodynamic threats, even functioning effectively in challenging electronic countermeasure environments.

Moreover, this system can engage tactical ballistic missiles, anti-radar missiles such as HARM, and an array of high-precision airborne and ground-based threats.