Tuesday, May 7, 2024
US Army Soldier detained in Russia

A U.S. Army soldier, whose identity remains undisclosed, was apprehended in Vladivostok, Russia, last week on charges of criminal misconduct, confirmed a spokesperson from the U.S. Army on Monday.

According to Cynthia Smith, the Army’s spokesperson, the soldier was taken into custody on Thursday, with his family duly notified of the situation. While stationed in South Korea, the soldier allegedly engaged in theft before diverting his journey to Russia for unspecified reasons, as reported by the Associated Press.

“In accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, the Russian Federation has formally informed the U.S. Department of State about the soldier’s criminal detention,” stated Smith in a released statement.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Smith emphasized that the soldier’s family has been notified, and the U.S. Department of State is extending necessary consular assistance to the detained individual in Russia.

The soldier’s detention unfolds against the backdrop of strained relations between Washington and Moscow, exacerbated by Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and various other contentious issues.

John Kirby, White House Security Communications Advisor, acknowledged awareness of the case during a press briefing, though refrained from providing extensive commentary. “I can’t really say much about it right now … I hope you can understand that,” Kirby conveyed, indicating the U.S. Department of Defense as the appropriate source for further inquiries.

