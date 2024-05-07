US Air Force investigates F-22 mishap in Savannah

The United States Air Force is currently probing a recent incident involving an F-22 Raptor fighter jet, which occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. on May 6th at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia.

According to a press release from the Georgia Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Wing, the mishap involved one pilot, yet fortunately, no injuries were reported. Details surrounding the incident remain unclear, as it is yet to be determined whether it occurred during flight or while the aircraft was on the ground.

The F-22 involved in the incident is assigned to the 71st Fighter Squadron, 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, and was participating in Sentry Savannah, an annual Air National Guard fighter combat training exercise held at the Air Dominance Center.

Colonel Stephen Thomas, commander of the Air Dominance Center, expressed gratitude to the first responders and emphasized that despite the mishap, Sentry Savannah will proceed as planned, showcasing the readiness and response capabilities of the Air Force personnel.

The 165th Airlift Wing noted that the incident is currently under investigation, a standard procedure following such occurrences.

The F-22, with only 185 in service, represents a crucial asset in the Air Force’s fleet, known for its stealth capabilities and advanced technology. The last reported mishap involving an F-22 occurred in March 2022, involving a landing gear collapse at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.