Israeli forces capture Gazan side of Rafah crossing

By Dylan Malyasov
The Israeli military’s 401st Armored Brigade seized control of the Gazan side of Rafah Crossing this morning, cutting off access from the Salah a-Din road in eastern Rafah. Simultaneously, the Givati Brigade secured the eastern part of the city in a swift overnight operation.

According to IDF reports, approximately 20 gunmen were neutralized during the operation, with troops uncovering three significant tunnel shafts. In a defensive maneuver, an explosive-laden vehicle approaching an IDF tank was successfully targeted and destroyed. So far, no Israeli soldiers have been reported injured.

Troops are currently engaged in thorough searches of the area, preparing for further tactical missions as the operation progresses.

Throughout the offensive, the Israeli Air Force conducted precision strikes on over 50 Hamas targets in Rafah. The military action follows recent rocket attacks launched from the crossing area toward the Kerem Shalom region in southern Israel, resulting in casualties among Israeli forces.

Footage released by the IDF depicts the moment Israeli tanks assert control over the Gazan side of the Rafah Crossing, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict. The operation was executed in response to intelligence indicating terrorist activities utilizing the crossing area for nefarious purposes.

Prior to the offensive, the IDF coordinated with international organizations operating in the region, urging the evacuation of civilians from the affected areas to ensure their safety amidst the escalating tensions.

