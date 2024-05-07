Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Spain Marine Corps receives updated Piranha IIIC armored vehicles

GDELS

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) Santa Bárbara Sistemas, in its continued commitment to the Spain Marine Corps and the nation’s defense, has recently delivered three updated Piranha IIIC armored vehicles.

These new vehicles are part of the ongoing half-life maintenance program, known as F10, aimed at enhancing the operational readiness of the Marine Corps’ armored fleet. The delivery of these vehicles follows the previous dispatch of five units, as outlined in the existing framework agreement, which encompasses a total of twenty-one Piranha IIIC vehicles.

The maintenance procedures undertaken by GDELS Santa Bárbara Sistemas encompass comprehensive tasks, including vehicle disassembly, repair, and acceptance testing of all subsystems. Following these procedures, the vehicles are meticulously reassembled, painted, and subjected to final testing, culminating in acceptance by Military Inspection.

The Piranha IIIC, a member of the renowned Piranha family of armored fighting vehicles, was originally designed by the Swiss company Mowag, now General Dynamics European Land Systems.

Currently in service with Switzerland, the Piranha IIIC has also found its way into the arsenals of several other nations, including Belgium, Botswana, Brazil, Denmark, Ireland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and Ukraine, underscoring its versatility and adaptability in diverse operational environments.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

