US Navy deploys containerized missile launcher to Denmark

The U.S. Navy has deployed its cutting-edge containerized missile launcher to Bornholm, Denmark, for training purposes.

The containerized missile launcher, recognized as the MK70 Payload Delivery System, was showcased during a rehearsal exercise in Bornholm after its arrival aboard a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Bornholm Airport on May 5.

Clarifying the nature of the missiles housed within the launcher cells, the Navy asserted that they contain SM-3 missiles, refraining from utilizing INF-banned land-based Tomahawks.

This deployment underscores U.S. Naval Forces Europe’s commitment to regional peace and security, exemplifying their preparedness for potential conflicts while emphasizing strategic readiness.

Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, the MK70 PDS system, featuring four strike-length MK41 Vertical Launching System cells enclosed within a 12-meter (40 ft) container, was unveiled in September 2021.

The advent of containerized long-range missile platforms represents a paradigm shift in naval warfare, offering navies a versatile and formidable mechanism for deploying firepower. Housed within standard shipping containers, this system provides the capability to launch missiles like the SM-3 and Tomahawk, bolstering naval capabilities in a dynamic security landscape.