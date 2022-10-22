Ukrainian forces destroy Pantsir-S1 air defense system in Nova Kakhovka

Ukrainian troops have destroyed the Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun missile system on Kherson’s east side.

Images shared on social media show the burned-out Pantsir-S1 air defense system in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region.

Russian-made Pantsir-S1 air defense system, apparently, was struck by the radar-killing AGM-88 HARM missile.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to the team of researchers at the Oryx blog, who counts Russia’s military equipment losses in Ukraine based on photographs sent from the front lines, the Russian Armed Forces have already lost nine Pantsir-S1 air defense systems.

Truck-mounted Pantsir-S1 air-defense systems feature both short-range surface-to-air missiles and 30mm automatic cannons and are designed to defend ground installations against a variety of weapons including fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, ballistic and cruise missiles, precision-guided munitions and unmanned air vehicles.

According to the CSIS Missile Defense Project, the baseline Pantsir system can engage tactical aircraft at a maximum range of 20 km and altitude of 10 km, subsonic cruise missiles at a range of 12 km and altitude of 6 km, and high-speed air-to-ground missiles at a range of 7 km and altitude of 6 km.