Ukrainian drones attack Russian warship

Russia’s Defence Ministry claims it has foiled a Ukrainian sea drone attack on the Russian Novorossiysk naval base in the Black Sea early Friday.

“Tonight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the use of two unmanned sea boats, attempted an attack on the Novorossiysk naval base of the Russian Armed Forces,” the ministry said.

The ministry said Russian forces destroyed the sea drones.

Meanwhile, video and images began appearing on social media showing one of the Russian warships in Novorossiysk that capsized on its side and is being towed ashore.

В ходе атаки украинских морских дронов-камикадзе в Новороссийске поврежден большой десантный корабль «Олененгорский горняк» pic.twitter.com/VS8la7OddF — IanMatveev (@ian_matveev) August 4, 2023

A Ukrainian naval drone reportedly attacks the Ropucha-class landing ship, Olenegorski Gornjak.

The landing ship was heavily damaged and lost its ability to move. Moreover, one of the sides sustained a large hole through which water entered, threatening to sink the ship.

What’s more, Novorossiysk is one of the biggest ports in the Black Sea — home to a Russian naval base and a major hub for Russian exports.