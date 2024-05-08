Singapore F-16 crashes at Tengah Air Base

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16 fighter jet encountered difficulties during take-off at Tengah Air Base on May 8, 2024, resulting in a crash within the base premises.

The pilot executed emergency procedures and safely ejected from the aircraft before it went down. The pilot is conscious and receiving medical attention, with no reported injuries to other personnel.

The RSAF said that it has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident, with updates to be provided by the Ministry of Defense and RSAF as information becomes available.

The aircraft involved in the crash was identified as an F-16C single-seat variant, marking the fourth loss of an RSAF F-16 since its introduction into service in the late 1980s.