Singapore F-16 crashes at Tengah Air Base

NewsAviation
By Daisuke Sato
courtesy photo

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16 fighter jet encountered difficulties during take-off at Tengah Air Base on May 8, 2024, resulting in a crash within the base premises.

The pilot executed emergency procedures and safely ejected from the aircraft before it went down. The pilot is conscious and receiving medical attention, with no reported injuries to other personnel.

The RSAF said that it has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident, with updates to be provided by the Ministry of Defense and RSAF as information becomes available.

The aircraft involved in the crash was identified as an F-16C single-seat variant, marking the fourth loss of an RSAF F-16 since its introduction into service in the late 1980s.

Daisuke Sato
Daisuke Sato is defense reporter, covering the Asia-Pacific defense industrial base, defense markets and all related issues. He has covered the US and Japan bilateral exercises for several years.

