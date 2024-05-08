Israel to supply mortar systems to mystery customer in Europe

Elbit Systems, an Israeli-based prominent defense technology company, has announced that it will supply Crossbow mortar systems to an unnamed country as part of a $53 million deal.

The contract entails supplying the Crossbow Unmanned Turreted 120mm Soft Recoil Mortar Systems to General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) for installation on the Pandur 6×6 APC wheeled armored vehicle, designated for a European customer.

The contract spans a period of 6 years.

This contract signifies a milestone as the first procurement agreement for the Crossbow system since its debut at the DSEI exhibition in London in 2023. The Crossbow system, developed by Elbit Systems, offers enhanced protection and survivability for mortar operators, boasting a short sensor-to-shooter cycle. Capable of firing the first round in under 30 seconds, it achieves a maximum rate of ten rounds per minute with a sustained rate of fire of six rounds per minute. Moreover, the Crossbow system can utilize various NATO 120mm ammunition types, including the Iron Sting guided mortar munition, with an effective range of up to 10 kilometers. Its turret enables a 360° firing capability without the need for index loading.

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land, expressed pride in securing the inaugural order for the state-of-the-art Crossbow Unmanned Turreted Mortar System from a prominent international customer. The procurement of the turreted mortar system underscores Elbit Systems’ dedication to developing innovative solutions tailored to the evolving demands of modern warfare.

The likely customer for this contract could be Austria, which recently placed an order for an additional 225 units of the Pandur Evolution armored vehicle.