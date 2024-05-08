Russian forces destroy Ukrainian “Franken-SAM” launcher

Dramatic footage has emerged of the destruction of the first Supacat HMT-based AIM-132 ASRAAM “Franken-SAM” launcher operated by the Ukrainian military.

The launcher vehicle, which served as a short-range surface-to-air missile system, was targeted and destroyed by Russian forces using a Lancet loitering munition, resulting in fire and ammunition detonation.

The British developed “Franken-SAM”, equipped with missile guides, an antenna, and an optical station, which was designed to intercept Russian cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Its infrared-guided missiles and built-in optical system provided autonomous operation capabilities, enhancing Ukraine’s defense capabilities against kamikaze drones and short-range threats.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This system represents one of two improvised British projects for Ukraine, where an air-launched missile is adapted for ground-based launchers. The ASRAAM missile is currently utilized by aircraft from the United Kingdom, India, Qatar, Oman, and has been integrated into Australia’s F/A-18 Hornet arsenal.

The destruction of this improvised mobile SAM system represents a tactical setback for Ukraine, as it provided a nimble interceptor for countering Russian threats.

The first video of the confirmed destruction of a Supacat HMT-based AIM-132 ASRAAM “Franken-SAM” launcher in service of the Ukrainian military by Russian forces in Ukraine. The vehicle was hit with a ZALA Lancet loitering munition, which caused fire and ammunition cook-off. pic.twitter.com/qDnl7DyUhR — Status-6 (Military & Conflict News) (@Archer83Able) May 7, 2024

The extent of Ukraine’s ASRAAM/Supacat inventory and its overall capacity remain undisclosed.