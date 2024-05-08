Poland scrambles fighters amid Russian bombardment of Ukraine

Early on May 8th, Poland scrambled fighter jets into the air to protect its airspace amid missile strikes by Russia on Ukrainian territory.

This was reported by the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland on Twitter.

After 5 a.m., the command warned that people might hear the noise of aircraft, particularly in the southeastern part of the country, associated with the takeoff of Polish and allied fighter jets due to the Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

After 7 a.m., it was reported that the operation had concluded, and the deployed military personnel were returning to standard operational activities.

Such missions have become routine in recent months and are employed during all Russian mass air attacks against Ukraine.

It is known that in the past, Russian missiles have violated Polish airspace several times while heading towards targets in Ukraine, but Polish air forces did not intercept them. Poland has stated that they would shoot down Russian missiles if there were indications that they were heading towards targets on Polish territory.

During the night of May 8th, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 55 missiles of various types and 21 combat drones, with the Ukrainian military successfully destroying 59 enemy aerial targets.