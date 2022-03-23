Ukrainian civilians steals Russian armored vehicle

Stubborn Ukrainian resistance are hampering Russian attacks more than Moscow planners expected.

Since the Russian incasion of Ukraine broke out, social media has been flooded with dozens videos which are being shared widely. One such video claims to show civilians stealing a Russian BTR-82A armoured personnel carrier.

Russian combat vehicle was captured by two man which man bursting into laughter in BTR-82A cab.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Military observer Mike Yeo wondered that Russian armoured personnel carrier seemingly abandoned in working condition.

“Bonkers. BTR-82A seemingly abandoned in working condition and fuelled (I’m assuming the civvies didn’t fuel it themselves),” he said on Twitter.

Bonkers. BTR-82A seemingly abandoned in working condition and fuelled (I’m assuming the civvies didn’t fuel it themselves). https://t.co/Q9Wl9Jw0Hj — Mike Yeo 杨启铭 (@TheBaseLeg) March 23, 2022

As noted by the Russia’s main arms exporter Rosoboronexport, BTR-82A is an advanced 8×8 wheeled armoured personnel carrier (APC) being manufactured by Military Industrial Company of Russia for use by the army of Russia.

“The BTR-82A APC was developed based on the design of BTR-80A. The vehicle offers improved protection capabilities than its predecessor,” it says on its website.