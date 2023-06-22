Ukrainian artillery destroys Russia’s rare mine-laying system in precise strike

A high-precision strike has eliminated a rare ISDM Zemledeliye remote mine-laying system in southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.

According to a press release from the Come Back Alive Foundation, Soldiers from the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces found and destroyed the Zemledeliye system.

The ISDM Zemledeliye is a new Russian-made mine-laying system based on a Kamaz 6560 8×8 military truck chassis. 25 122mm tube launchers were mounted in two clusters.

The system is designed to launch mines to cover an area of several football fields within minutes. The Zemledeliye looks similar to the Grad and Tornado-G rocket launchers but uses solid-propellant rockets filled with various types of mines for mines.

Унікальне відео💪 Бійці 128-ої ОГШБр, якій регулярно допомагає Фонд, знайшли та знищили бойову машину російської інженерної системи дистанційного мінування «Земледелие». Вогонь артилерії коригувала «Лелека-100». Дякуємо, що підтримуєте військо👉 https://t.co/CUZtxsJCUn pic.twitter.com/epbhIYBlAG — Повернись живим (@BackAndAlive) June 22, 2023

The system has a 5 to 15 km firing range using 122mm caliber missiles with the warhead equipped with anti-tank or anti-personnel mines.

The system marks areas with mines on an electronic map and transmits data to higher levels of the command chain. Remote mine-laying has a number of advantages as it features an increased speed of mine-laying in complex environments.

The complex consists of a combat vehicle on an eight-wheeled armored KamAZ chassis, a transport and loader vehicle, and transport and launch containers with engineering ammunition.

The mine-laying system entered service in 2020.