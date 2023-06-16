Ukrainian army uses drones as remote mine-laying system

The Ukrainian 28th Mechanized Brigade soldiers use a small unmanned ground vehicle capable of scattering anti-tank mines.

A video has emerged on social media showing what appears to be a small unmanned ground vehicle that “scatters” Soviet-era TM-62M anti-tank mines.

A drone system is reportedly designed to reinforce existing obstacles, close lanes, gaps, and defile and protect flanks.

The UGV is used in tandem with a drone in the air to remotely and safely deploy anti-tank mines on the routes of possible enemy breakthroughs, as well as to protect flanks. The using of this improvised remote system allows us to preserve human lives and install mines near enemy positions without being noticed.

It is worth mentioning that the metal-cased anti-vehicle mines could not be accidentally triggered by people stepping on them.