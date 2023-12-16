Saturday, December 16, 2023
Ukrainian army receives new AQ 400 Scythe drones

By Dylan Malyasov
The Ukrainian military has received an initial batch of new AQ 400 Scythe unmanned aerial vehicles.

Terminal Autonomy, formerly known as One Way Aerospace, announces the successful completion of procurement aimed at facilitating the battle deployment of their AQ 400 Scythe system.

In an official statement, the company announced that this milestone, marked by an initial production capacity of 100 units and ambitious plans to scale up to 500 units monthly, heralds a significant leap in the realm of strategic warfare capabilities for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The AQ 400 Scythe represents a long-range drone (750km) designed for launch from short airstrips or catapults, capable of carrying payloads of up to 32 kilograms (expandable to 70kg by reducing range). Its hallmark features include rapid assembly, mass production capabilities, and cost-effectiveness, marking it as a pivotal asset in modern warfare.

Terminal Autonomy has strategically established drone kamikaze production via a network of smaller facilities and engineering firms adept at producing similar platforms. While the company procures certain components beyond Ukraine, primarily from Germany and the United Kingdom, the project prioritizes a maximal localization of production within Ukraine’s borders.

The AQ 400 Scythe’s development underscores a paradigm shift in warfare technology, harnessing the prowess of unmanned systems to deliver strategic advantages on the battlefield. The system’s streamlined production process and focus on cost-efficiency demonstrate Terminal Autonomy’s commitment to providing cutting-edge capabilities while ensuring a strategic, localized production footprint.

