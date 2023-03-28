Ukrainian Army receives first Challenger 2 tanks

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the Ukrainian Army received its first Challenger 2 main battle tank (MBT).

“It was a pleasure to take the first Ukrainian Challenger 2 MBT for a spin. Such tanks, supplied by the United Kingdom, have recently arrived in our country,” Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter.

The official also added that these “fantastic machines” will soon begin combat missions.

According to a press release from the UK Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian tank crews have already completed training on Challenger 2 tanks in the UK and have returned home to continue their fight against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion.

The training began shortly after the announcement in January that the UK would donate 14 Challenger 2 tanks and accompanying ammunition and spare parts to aid Ukraine. British army trainers spent several weeks training Ukrainian personnel how to operate and fight with the tanks. Instruction included how to command, drive and work together as a Challenger 2 tank crew and effectively identify and engage targets.

As well as the Challenger tanks, the UK is sending Ukraine 20 Bulldog armored troop carriers and 30 AS-90 self-propelled artillery guns.