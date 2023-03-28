Tuesday, March 28, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian Army receives first Challenger 2 tanks

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the Ukrainian Army received its first Challenger 2 main battle tank (MBT).

“It was a pleasure to take the first Ukrainian Challenger 2 MBT for a spin. Such tanks, supplied by the United Kingdom, have recently arrived in our country,” Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter.

The official also added that these “fantastic machines” will soon begin combat missions.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to a press release from the UK Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian tank crews have already completed training on Challenger 2 tanks in the UK and have returned home to continue their fight against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion.

The training began shortly after the announcement in January that the UK would donate 14 Challenger 2 tanks and accompanying ammunition and spare parts to aid Ukraine. British army trainers spent several weeks training Ukrainian personnel how to operate and fight with the tanks. Instruction included how to command, drive and work together as a Challenger 2 tank crew and effectively identify and engage targets.

As well as the Challenger tanks, the UK is sending Ukraine 20 Bulldog armored troop carriers and 30 AS-90 self-propelled artillery guns.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the executive editor of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant READ MORE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine