Sunday, January 14, 2024
type here...

Ukrainian Abrams tanks get extra protection

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Captures via TikTok

Ukrainian soldiers are adding extra protection to their M1A1SA Abrams main battle tanks in the form of explosive reactive armor.

Soldiers started fitting the Abrams Reactive Armor Tile (ARAT) suite on recently received tanks. The ARAT is a Tank Urban Survival Kit component that was mounted on Abrams tanks during deployments to the Middle East. It consists of a set of two types of reactive armor tiles. There is the square box, which is called the M19 (similar in Ukraine), and then there is the one that looks like a terra cotta tile, which is the M32.

The explosive-filled packages could help the tanks stand up to increasingly advanced tanks and anti-tank munitions.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Using the ARAT will allow the tanks the maneuverability and operability they will need in more verdant areas.

Ukraine has begun to receive its 31 M1 Abrams tanks from the U.S. military in the last year.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Bradley fighting vehicle destroys Russia’s most advanced tank

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian troops successfully destroyed a modern Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank using two Bradley fighting vehicles. According to the Militarnyi, the engagement, coordinated through reconnaissance drones,...

US Marines test new MADIS air defense system

Maritime Security

Germany’s new drone-killing weapon set for series production

Army

Hackers uncover foreign suppliers in Russia’s arsenal

Aviation

Russian cruise missile crashes en route to Ukraine

Maritime Security

Ukrainian robotic tank strikes Russian positions

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.