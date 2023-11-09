Ukraine’s tiny drone blows up Russian Tor air defense system

Ukrainian forces have once again demonstrated their resourcefulness and determination in the ongoing conflict with Russia, this time utilizing First-Person-View (FPV) drones armed with explosives to blow up a Russian Tor air defense system.

In the video, posted by civil rights activist and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko, a Russian Tor air defense system is seen being targeted and ultimately destroyed by Ukrainian FPV drones.

The financial contrast between these weapon systems is significant. While a Russian Tor air defense system can carry a hefty price tag of up to $24 million, the Ukrainian FPV drones are a cost-effective solution that has proven highly efficient in neutralizing advanced weapon systems.

Furthermore, these drones are primarily funded by charitable donations and the support of ordinary citizens who are committed to aiding their military in its battle against a vastly superior adversary. The community’s contributions empower the military to harness the latest technologies, enabling them to combat their more formidable opponent, which outnumbers them significantly.

Most expensive target ever destroyed in the history of FPV usage. “Wings to hell” unit warriors of the 103 TDF Brigade destroyed the Russian air defense system “Tor” on the Kupyansk front.

The cost of such a system is 24 million dollars and more.@sternenko pic.twitter.com/EovFruDL94 — Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces (@TDF_UA) November 9, 2023

Sternenko’s post reads: ‘Warriors of the ‘Wings to the Hell’ unit of the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade on the Kupyansk front used several of your drones [bought with charitable donations] to set fire to and destroy the Russian Tor SAM [Surface-to-Air Missile]!”

Ukrainian military forces have ingeniously attached rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and improvised explosive devices to these affordable racing FPV drones, using them effectively to launch attacks against Russian armored vehicles and fortified positions.

The success of these unconventional tactics serves as a testament to the resourcefulness and resilience of Ukrainian forces in their fight against Russian military incursions.