Thursday, November 9, 2023
type here...

Ukraine’s tiny drone blows up Russian Tor air defense system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian forces have once again demonstrated their resourcefulness and determination in the ongoing conflict with Russia, this time utilizing First-Person-View (FPV) drones armed with explosives to blow up a Russian Tor air defense system.

In the video, posted by civil rights activist and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko, a Russian Tor air defense system is seen being targeted and ultimately destroyed by Ukrainian FPV drones.

The financial contrast between these weapon systems is significant. While a Russian Tor air defense system can carry a hefty price tag of up to $24 million, the Ukrainian FPV drones are a cost-effective solution that has proven highly efficient in neutralizing advanced weapon systems.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Furthermore, these drones are primarily funded by charitable donations and the support of ordinary citizens who are committed to aiding their military in its battle against a vastly superior adversary. The community’s contributions empower the military to harness the latest technologies, enabling them to combat their more formidable opponent, which outnumbers them significantly.

Sternenko’s post reads: ‘Warriors of the ‘Wings to the Hell’ unit of the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade on the Kupyansk front used several of your drones [bought with charitable donations] to set fire to and destroy the Russian Tor SAM [Surface-to-Air Missile]!”

Ukrainian military forces have ingeniously attached rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and improvised explosive devices to these affordable racing FPV drones, using them effectively to launch attacks against Russian armored vehicles and fortified positions.

The success of these unconventional tactics serves as a testament to the resourcefulness and resilience of Ukrainian forces in their fight against Russian military incursions.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Air Force deploys game-changer navigation system to Europe

Emily Ryan Miller -
The U.S. Air Force announced in a recent press release that the 1st Combat Communication Squadron (CBCS) has received a cutting-edge technology upgrade with...

US set to double Israel’s air defense arsenal

Army

Reports suggest Russia uses its Su-57 jets to attack targets in Ukraine

Aviation

Poland receives new FA-50 light combat jets

Aviation

US plans to send Israel SPICE precision bombs

Aviation

Final F-15EX test jet is ready for testing

Aviation

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.