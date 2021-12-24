Ukraine’s new ominous high-tech drone passes factory test

Ukraine-based Synergy DPE company announced on Friday that its new modular unmanned ground vehicle has passed the next stage of factory tests.

As noted by the company, the Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper in English) wheeled, multi-mission, unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) successfully conducted the next stage of factory tests.

The company said that the system of optical vision and communication of new Mirotvorets UGV steadily allowed to receive video from cameras and control the robotic platform at distances from 2000 to 2500 meters in indirect visibility (on the platform there were significant changes in terrain and forest strip).

In turn, the work of the platform was demonstrated on snowy terrain and at low temperatures, according to General Director- Ruslan Jalilov.

“Mirotvorets is a unique floating multi-purpose robotic platform based on an electromechanical chassis, which is designed to perform logistics, evacuation, reconnaissance and other special tasks in military units,” said the chief designer of the project Mykola Bondarenko

The platform has low-pressure tires and in turn is built on a stable and durable transmission base, which has amphibious properties, long-range and has a low noise level while driving.

“High all-terrain properties allow maneuvering in difficult road and weather conditions, including overcoming water obstacles such as lakes, rivers, swamps, snowy areas, deserts, trenches up to 1000mm without preparation and trenches up to 2000mm in case of dismantling the broadside and mountainous terrain with an angle of 60%,” said the technical Director Kuzma Alexander.

All these features of the Mirotvorets UGV confirm the possibility of using platforms of this class in combat zones and in the future will allow the military to increase mobility and security, as well as be able to use modern robotic systems.

The multi-purpose robotic platform is a basic universal chassis for the installation of combat strike modules, medical equipment, special reconnaissance equipment, demining and electronic countermeasures, fire equipment and various bodies for transporting people and goods and others. This, in turn, makes it possible to create a unified family of robotic complexes and middle-class ATVs that can be used together in a single control system.