Ukraine’s commander in chief uses new command & control vehicle

Ukraine’s top military commander, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, was recently spotted in a new type of mobile command & control vehicle at the frontline.

The official page of the commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces has shared a short video from the battlefield showing the new command & control vehicle developed on Canadian-made Senator chassis.

The new vehicle ensures a secure connection between the commander-in-chief and military commanders to enable greater continuity of operations and maneuverability during missions.

Created by Ontario-based Roshel company, the Senator armored vehicle contains command post functions. It can struggle in challenging environments providing encrypted phone, radio, and video services.

Canadian armored vehicle maker Roshel has delivered over 550 Senator high-tech armored personnel carriers to Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Armored, troop-carrying vehicles were delivered to Ukraine as part of Ottawa’s military aid to Ukraine and the support of patrons from Eastern Europe.

“By the end of this year, it will be over 1000,” senior company representatives said.

The Ukrainian military actively uses these vehicles during the counteroffensive in the East and South of the country.