Ukraine troops blast Russian targets with new heavy rocket launchers

The U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty released a video showing the combat work of new Ukrainian-made 220mm heavy rocket launchers.

According to RFE/RL, Ukrainian Soldiers just shell Russian targets with brand new Bureviy 220mm rocket artillery systems.

The Bureviy is a modern version of the Soviet-era BM-27 Uragan multiple rocket launchers developed by the Ukrainian defense industry. It is a self-propelled multiple rocket launcher that can fire all the 220mm rockets including 9M27F HE-Frag (High Explosive Fragmentation), and the unguided rockets 9M27K loaded with fragmentation sub-munitions, 9M59, and 9M27K2.

Each rocket weighs 280.4 kilograms. The warheads weigh between 90 and 100 kilograms, depending on type. A full salvo of 16 rockets can be fired in 20 seconds and can engage targets within a range of 35 kilometers.

The new artillery system is fully designed and produced in Ukraine. It is based on a Czech-made Tatra 8×8 T815-7T3RC1 chassis and is equipped with an armored cab.

The heavy rocket launcher also received a digital fire control system capable of target sharing. This allows the Bureviy to be included in a single reconnaissance and strike circuit, when information from reconnaissance vehicles, such as UAVs, is transmitted online to the means of destruction. This minimizes the time from target detection to destruction in minutes.