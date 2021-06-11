Ukraine to unveil new fighting vehicle during military exhibition In Kyiv

Ukrainian defense contractor, the Corporation UkrInnMash, is to unveil a prototype of a new infantry fighting vehicle during the Arms and Security 2021.

UkrInnMash has taken the opportunity at the Arms and Security exhibition that will hold in Kyiv from 15 to 18 June to unveil a new demonstrator of its infantry fighting vehicle, tentatively called the Kevlar-E.

The private company is developing a new infantry fighting vehicle based on a Soviet 2S1 self-propelled howitzer. The new fighting vehicle uses a multi-purpose chassis of 2S1 self-propelled howitzer and equipped with a new Shturm remote weapon station.

The hull is based on that of the Soviet 2S1 self-propelled howitzer with thicker armor and a special box for 6 passengers in addition to the 3 crew.

The engine compartment is to the immediate rear of the front crew members with access hatches provided in the roof. The exhaust outlet is on the right side of the hull with the air inlet and outlet louvres being in the roof on the left side, in a similar arrangement to the 2S1 self-propelled artillery system.