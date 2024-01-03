Ukraine to set in-country assembly of ISUZU D-Max pickup trucks

Ukraine is set to kick off the ISUZU D-Max pickup truck assembly at the “Cherkasʹkyy autobus” factory (part of the Ataman group).

According to Militarnyi, this initiative aligns with the substantial increase in the production of buses and trucks by the Ataman enterprise, facilitated by government programs such as the “School Bus” initiative and the accessible credit program “5-7-9.”

Alexander Dorosh, the chairman of Ataman’s supervisory board, highlighted that in 2023, “Cherkasy Bus” manufactured nearly 500 buses and 350 trucks. Ataman’s buses, constructed on Japanese Isuzu chassis in Cherkasy, boast a localization rate of 67%, while the trucks reach over 30% localization.

The imminent initiation of pickup assembly in Cherkasy, specifically the ISUZU D-Max models, responds to the pressing demand from the Defense Forces. These pickups are already prevalent in the Ukrainian market and in use by security structures.

In 2021, the National Police of Ukraine acquired a batch of specialized vehicles based on the ISUZU D-Max pickups.