Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Ukraine to get wheeled guns from France

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by CCH Julien H.

France will arm Ukraine with AMX-10 RC armoured fighting vehicles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday after concluding the conversation with Emmanuel Macron.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for the decision to supply Ukraine with AMX-10 RC “light tanks” and Bastion armored vehicles after a talk over the phone on Jan. 4.

The AMX-10 RC is a Giat-built wheeled armoured vehicle, usually used for reconnaissance and fire support armed with a 105mm cannon.

The vehicle has similar cross-country performance to that of a tracked vehicle. The 6×6 AMX-10 RC is fitted with a hydropneumatic suspension system with variable ground clearance and tilt, provided by Messier Auto-Industry. A centralized lubrication and tire inflation system is fitted. A shock damper is mounted at each wheel station.

Photo by Damarko Bones

The main armament is a 105mm semi-automatic gun with a vertical wedge breech block and a barrel with a thermal jacket and a two-stage muzzle brake. The gun fires four types of fixed ammunition, APFSDS, HEAT, HE and smoke.

The AMX-10RC is amphibious with a maximum speed of 7.2 km/h in water. Water propulsion is provided by two water jets. Before entering the water a trim vane is erected at the front of the vehicle, with a transparent window in the left side to allow the driver to see ahead when afloat.

