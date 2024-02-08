Thursday, February 8, 2024
type here...

Ukraine, Sweden enter talks for CV90 combat vehicles buy

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Jacob Sawyer

Representatives from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, and the Swedish Agency for Defense Materiel recently convened to discuss the timelines and conditions for the procurement of a batch of CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) manufactured in Sweden.

The negotiations, chaired by Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Dmytro Klimenkov, took place within the framework of the Memorandum of Intent between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Sweden aimed at enhancing cooperation in utilizing the CV90 platform.

Dmytro Klimenkov expressed gratitude to the Swedish side “for the robust support to Ukraine during the war and the fruitful cooperation between the two countries.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The CV90 Coalition was initiated by Sweden and includes Denmark, Estonia, Norway, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Finland, and the Czech Republic. Ukraine joined the coalition in September 2023.

According to the Ministry of Defense’s latest press release, during the meeting, representatives from Ukraine and Sweden discussed the financial terms and Ukraine’s commitments regarding participation in the project, as well as the timelines, conditions, and procurement mechanisms for the CV90 IFVs.

In January 2024, the Swedish Agency for Defense Materiel received approval from its government to conduct negotiations for the conclusion of an intergovernmental agreement on supplying CV90 IFVs to Ukraine.

“This agreement will not only enable a one-time delivery of armaments but also facilitate extensive cooperation in the defense industry, including the potential localization of production in Ukraine,” summarized Dmytro Klimenkov.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Hackers expose data on Iranian drones sold to Russia

Dylan Malyasov -
The Prana Network hacking group has exposed critical data about the production and pricing of Shahed-136 drones intended for Russia. According to Militarnyi news agency,...

Russia uses Grom standoff weapon in attack on Kherson

Aviation

US Marines receive game-changing combat vehicle

Maritime Security

Ukraine uses new kamikaze drones in attacks on Russia

Aviation

BAE Systems unveils mystery drone at arms fair

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.