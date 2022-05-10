Ukraine shoots down Russian attack helicopter near Kharkiv

Ukrainian officials released images on Tuesday to show the wreckage of a downed Russian Mi-28 (NATO reporting name Havoc) attack helicopter in the Kharkiv region.

The Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter, with the registration number RF-13654, was reportedly destroyed near the town of Bobrovki, in the Kharkiv region.

It is the third visual combat loss of a Mi-28 type helicopter during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Mil Mi-28 Havoc is a Russian all-weather, day-night, military tandem, two-seat anti-armor attack helicopter. It is an attack helicopter that carries a single gun in an undernose barbette, plus external loads carried on pylons beneath stub wings.

The Mi-28 has a fully armoured cabin, including the windshield, which withstands impact by 7.62mm and 12.7mm bullets and 20mm shell fragments.

Video of Mi-28 RF-13654 that arrived at the Army 2020 forum.