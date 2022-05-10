Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Ukraine shoots down Russian attack helicopter near Kharkiv

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian officials released images on Tuesday to show the wreckage of a downed Russian Mi-28 (NATO reporting name Havoc) attack helicopter in the Kharkiv region.

The Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter, with the registration number RF-13654, was reportedly destroyed near the town of Bobrovki, in the Kharkiv region.

It is the third visual combat loss of a Mi-28 type helicopter during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Mil Mi-28 Havoc is a Russian all-weather, day-night, military tandem, two-seat anti-armor attack helicopter. It is an attack helicopter that carries a single gun in an undernose barbette, plus external loads carried on pylons beneath stub wings.

The Mi-28 has a fully armoured cabin, including the windshield, which withstands impact by 7.62mm and 12.7mm bullets and 20mm shell fragments.

Video of Mi-28 RF-13654 that arrived at the Army 2020 forum.

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

