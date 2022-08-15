Ukraine says it downed three Ka-52 helicopters in two days

At least three Russian Ka-52 Hokum-B attack helicopters were shot down, Ukraine’s Command of Air Force announced on Monday.

“On August 15, in Donetsk region, around 8:00 a.m., a unit of the Air Force’s anti-aircraft missile forces shot down another Ka-52 helicopter of the Russian occupation forces,” the command said on Facebook.

The post said it is the third Russian Ka-52 helicopter downed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in two days.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Ukrainian Forces also released footage of what it said was the aftermath of its Soldiers shooting down a Russian helicopter.

The team of researchers at the Oryx blog, which counts Russian military equipment losses in Ukraine, stated that Russian Forces have lost at least 15 modern Ka-52 attack helicopters since the invasion began on February 24.

Russian arms export agency Rosoboronexport said that Ka-52 is a highly-maneuverable helicopter armed with a powerful armament complex and is capable to execute any combat task with high efficiency.

“Ka-52 has a high combat survivability and combat power, it can be operated round-the-clock, it has a wide range of aerial weapons and high It is the only helicopter in the world that is equipped with the Ejection & Shock absorbing System,” Rosoboronexport said on its website.