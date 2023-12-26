Ukraine preparing to mobilize 500,000 more troops

Amid the ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine plans to bolster its armed forces by conscripting another 450,000 to 500,000 citizens, according to local media.

On December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a bill to the Verkhovna Rada titled “On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding Improvement of Certain Issues of Mobilization, Military Registration, and Military Service.”

This proposed legislation appears to address strategic enhancements in mobilization processes, aiming to augment Ukraine’s preparedness amid ongoing regional tensions and concerns.

The bill arrives amidst a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions and persistent challenges to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, signaling the country’s proactive stance in ensuring national defense and security.

This initiative follows earlier indications from David Arakhamia, leader of the ruling “Servant of the People” faction, disclosing the military’s request for the mobilization of 500,000 people.

The Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, iterated that the military leadership regularly formulates resource requests for ammunition, weaponry, and personnel but noted that they hadn’t submitted a specific request for the exact number of individuals to be mobilized.

“In terms of these figures, we have formulated them for next year, accounting for current unit coverage, the establishment of new military units, and projections for potential losses in 2024. However, disclosing specific numbers concerning each of these indicators is not viable as it pertains to military secrecy,” stated Zaluzhnyi during a national broadcast.

Clarifying the military’s scope, Zaluzhnyi emphasized that the General Staff lacked the legislative authority to initiate any legislative actions, therefore refraining from presenting any official documents to the government.

Simultaneously, the general affirmed that the Armed Forces worked collaboratively with the legislative authority, the Ministry of Defense.