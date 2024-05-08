Wednesday, May 8, 2024
British Army conducts trials of directed-energy weapon

By Dylan Malyasov
Captures via X

The British military has recently conducted trials of a cutting-edge mobile directed energy system under Project Ealing.

This innovative project harnesses radio frequencies to disrupt circuits, potentially providing a solution to counter drone threats. Additionally, plans are underway to deploy laser weapons by 2027, marking a significant advancement in military technology.

Directed Energy Weapons (DEW), such as those being tested in Project Ealing, have the potential to revolutionize warfare by offering precise targeting capabilities while minimizing the risk of collateral damage. Operating on electricity rather than traditional ammunition, these systems offer enhanced endurance and flexibility to frontline personnel.

The radio frequency gun, a key component of Project Ealing, is designed to detect and track various air, land, and sea targets.

Notably, defense journalist Gabriele Molinelli has wrote that the system was seen in action with the British Armed Forces at Thorney Island’s 7 Air Defence Group. Contrary to early concept art, the system was mounted on a smaller HX60 truck, showcasing its adaptability and mobility.

Part of a broader initiative, Project Ealing aims to disrupt multiple drones simultaneously using powerful RF transmissions. Similar in concept to the Epirus LEONIDAS system developed for the US Army, EALING integrates detection sensors to enhance its effectiveness on the battlefield.

