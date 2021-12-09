Ukraine moves Javelin missiles to frontline

Ukrainian troops have demonstrated the ability to defend against Russian tanks.

Patrick Reevell, a currently ABC News’ Moscow bureau reporter, tweeted that the Ukrainian military took media to see them demonstrating US-supplied Javelin anti-tank missiles out in eastern Ukraine.

“Probably the best-known and most controversial piece of US military assistance,” he said on Twitter. “It’s part of the aid Putin is signaling is unacceptable for Russia.”

Patrick Reevell also stated that Ukraine usually doesn’t show the Javelin missiles near the frontline.

“For years the US made it keep them far away from it. But they’ve been deployed there since 2020,” Reevell ’s tweet read. ” We were told they’ve only be fired a handful of times.”

Ukraine’s military took us to see them demonstrating US-supplied Javelin anti-tank missiles out in eastern #Ukraine this morning.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview to Military Times, the head of Ukraine’s top military intelligence agency Ukrainian Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov has said that Ukrainian troops in the country’s eastern Donbass region have fired American-made Javelin anti-tank missiles at Russian or Russian-supported forces.