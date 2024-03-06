Ukraine loses first HIMARS to Russian missile strike

Pro-Kremlin Telegram channels have released footage purportedly showing the destruction of Ukraine’s first M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) in a Russian missile strike.

According to Russian sources, the attack was carried out by the Iskander tactical missile system, resulting in the HIMARS launcher catching fire and missiles detonating. White smoke, characteristic of rocket fuel, was observed emanating from the site.

This incident marks the first confirmed loss of a Ukrainian HIMARS launcher, following several unsuccessful attempts by Russian forces, one of which resulted in damage to the HIMARS launcher.

Ukrainian HIMARS units have proven to be a significant threat to Russian forces, targeting training bases, command posts, and troop concentrations with remarkable precision over long distances. Consequently, Russian efforts have been heavily focused on neutralizing Ukrainian HIMARS capabilities for propaganda purposes.

The first footage of the confirmed destruction of a US-supplied M142 HIMARS launcher in service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the Russian military. The launcher was parked on the edge of a field and was targeted with what appeared to be a single Islander missile, which… pic.twitter.com/c6IKMD2KQG — Status-6 (Military & Conflict News) (@Archer83Able) March 5, 2024

The M142 HIMARS utilizes a 6×6 Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) truck chassis to mount a single pod of rockets or missiles. In comparison, the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System, mounted on a tracked chassis, can carry two pods. Among the rockets deployed by the HIMARS are the M31 guided types, known for their exceptional precision striking capabilities over distances exceeding 50 miles. This advanced weaponry has provided a significant advantage to Ukrainian forces, enabling them to target enemy positions effectively and with unparalleled accuracy.

Notably, there are no equivalents to the HIMARS system in the Russian arsenal, with the closest analogs being Soviet-era Uragan rocket systems. Simultaneously, Ukrainian forces, just this time, successfully blew up three Russian BM-27 “Uragan” rocket systems in the Magedove village in Zaporizhzhia region, using HIMARS launcher.