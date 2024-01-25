Dozens of Russian soldiers killed in deadly HIMARS attack

Russian Telegram channels, closely linked to the Russian military, have reported a deadly attack involving long-range missiles targeting a large group of soldiers at a training camp in Russia-held eastern Ukraine.

The deadly attack reportedly took place near the town of Pokrovka, in the vicinity of Ilovaisk, on January 24th. Russian military personnel were conducting training exercises at the time.

The Kremlin-connected ASTRA Telegram Channel stated on Thursday that the strike possibly carried out using a U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), resulted in both fatalities and injuries among military personnel.

According to pro-Russian accounts on Telegram, the HIMARS attack on a Russian training camp led to 24 casualties and four injuries. It has been suggested that the military personnel were at the training ground to conduct exercises related to the operation of kamikaze drones.

As of now, Ukraine has not officially confirmed the strike and has refrained from commenting.