Sunday, March 17, 2024
Ukraine gets first M1117 wheeled armored vehicles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukraine has finally showcased the recently received M1117 Armored Security Vehicles (ASVs) promised by the United States in 2022.

According to reports by Militarnyi, Ukrainian Soldiers shared footage showing the American-made M1117 wheeled armored vehicles, believed to have been captured during training exercises at one of Ukraine’s training ranges.

The supply of these ASVs comes as part of the US government’s commitment to providing additional security assistance to Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). The $400 million military aid package announced in November 2022 included the supply of 250 refurbished M1117 ASVs among other equipment and support.

Manufactured by Textron Marine & Land Systems, the M1117 ASV, also known as the Guardian, is a 4×4 armored vehicle designed to offer enhanced protection against mine threats and small arms fire. It has been deployed by the US military in conflict zones such as Iraq and Afghanistan since its adoption in 2001.

Featuring a modular expandable armor package from IBD Deisenroth Engineering, the M1117 offers robust protection for its crew and passengers against various threats, including improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Equipped with a one-man turret armed with a 40mm automatic grenade launcher and a .50-caliber machine gun, the M1117 provides firepower support while maintaining maneuverability and versatility on the battlefield.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

