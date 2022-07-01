Ukraine forces fire Polish-made howitzers to fight off Russians

The chief commander of the armed forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhny has released new footage showing recently received Krab self-propelled howitzers in action.
Zaluzhny stated that Ukrainian Forces have started to actively use the modern long-range artillery systems, donated by Poland.
“Arms, ammunition and vehicles provided by partner countries help us to defend peace in Ukraine and throughout Europe,” he said on Facebook.
The Krab is a self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer with 155mm cannon. It is combining the South Korean K9 Thunder chassis with a British AS-90M Braveheart turret with a 52-caliber gun and WB Electronics’ “Topaz” artillery fire control system.
The turret is mounted with a 12.7mm machine gun serving as a secondary armament for the vehicle. KRAB is also armed with a bank of four 81mm smoke grenades on either side of the turret.
This self-propelled artillery system has all-welded steel construction. Armor o provides protection against small arms fire and artillery shell splinters. It is fitted with NBC protection and automatic fire suppression system.
According to Dziennik.pl, Ukraine already received 18 Krab self-propelled howitzers as part of military aid.