Ukraine claims to have shot down Russian Su-25 jet

Ukrainian military claimed on Wednesday that it had shot down a Russian Su-25 jet in the eastern Donetsk region.

The 10th Mountain Assault Brigade “Edelweiss” has released footage reportedly showing Soldier firing a rocket at a Russian Su-25 ground-attack and close-air-support jet.

The Man-portable air defense system (MANPAD) is fired by the soldier and shoots toward the Su-25 in the distance. Soldiers can be heard cheering as it makes contact with its target in the sky.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

SU-25 attack aircraft, commonly known as Grach, is designed for close air support to maneuvering land forces.

The Russian Air Force currently operates about 200 SU-25 aircraft.

According to the Oryx open-source intelligence website, Russia has potentially lost at least 30 Su-25 aircraft since the invasion began on February 24, 2022.