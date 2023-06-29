Thursday, June 29, 2023
Ukraine claims to have shot down Russian Su-25 jet

By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian military claimed on Wednesday that it had shot down a Russian Su-25 jet in the eastern Donetsk region.

The 10th Mountain Assault Brigade “Edelweiss” has released footage reportedly showing Soldier firing a rocket at a Russian Su-25 ground-attack and close-air-support jet.

The Man-portable air defense system (MANPAD) is fired by the soldier and shoots toward the Su-25 in the distance. Soldiers can be heard cheering as it makes contact with its target in the sky.

SU-25 attack aircraft, commonly known as Grach, is designed for close air support to maneuvering land forces.

The Russian Air Force currently operates about 200 SU-25 aircraft.

According to the Oryx open-source intelligence website, Russia has potentially lost at least 30 Su-25 aircraft since the invasion began on February 24, 2022.

Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

